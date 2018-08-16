Friday’s storms: what to expect from scattered heavy thunderstorms

Some spotty evening thunderstorms still have a chance to briefly turn severe with gusty winds (isolated 50 mph+), small hail, frequent lightning and torrential rain. That kind of storm happens in only a handful of communities Thursday evening, but it becomes more widespread on Friday.

Expect a warm, humid night. Lows drop into the low-70s with some spotty showers lingering through early Friday morning. It’s hot, it’s humid, and it’s stormy at times on Friday. Look for a high around 90ºF with storms becoming likely by early afternoon.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Severe weather odds: We don’t often think of summer as a ‘severe weather season,’ but it has its own kind of severe weather peak: mainly from damaging winds associated with downbursts.

LEARN MORE ABOUT HOW SUMMER STORMS WORK HERE ON WHNT.COM

Climatologically speaking – or in terms of how the weather usually works – North Alabama is rapidly coming off the ‘peak’ of summer storm intensity. The severe weather threat typically ‘dries up’ after August 20th until we start dealing with the Fall tornado season.

True to form, though, we do see a risk of a few severe storms through the weekend: primarily on Friday, but a low chance for Saturday and Sunday as well.

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a MARGINAL RISK of severe weather for Friday in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee: mainly for the possibility of strong winds occurring within a few individual storms.

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt