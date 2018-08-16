× FDA approves first generic version of EpiPen

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first generic versions of the EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. to treat people having severe allergic reactions.

Teva Pharmaceuticals was approved to market generic epinephrine auto-injectors in .3-mg and .15-mg strengths, according to an FDA release Tuesday.

The approval means families will have a lower-cost option to treat life-threatening allergic reactions such as anaphylaxis.

“This approval means patients living with severe allergies who require constant access to life-saving epinephrine should have a lower-cost option, as well as another approved product to help protect against potential drug shortages,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement.

Mylan, the maker of EpiPen, drew sharp criticism over increased pricing for its product. The company also sells a generic version of its auto-injector, which is administered by plunging the device into a person’s thigh to immediately release the epinephrine into the system and combat an allergic reaction.

There are alternatives to the EpiPen, including Adrenaclick and Auvi-Q. Adrenaclick also comes in a generic version.