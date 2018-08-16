× Decatur Police investigate early-morning shooting

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police are looking for the person who shot a man on Courtney Drive Thursday morning. Police say the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Emergency crews responded to the 300-block of Courtney Drive around 2:30 this morning. They arrived to find Donny Loyd Aldridge, 38, with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Paramedics rushed Aldridge to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Decatur police tell us no one is in custody for this crime.