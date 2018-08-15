× Work underway to correct drainage issues at Cherokee High School

CHEROKEE, Ala. – The clock is ticking down to the official start of high school football across the valley next week. One Colbert County school is watching the clock very closely – as workers make improvements to their field.

A wetter than normal winter and spring highlighted a major problem at Cherokee High School’s football field. Rain run-off would sit for days along the sidelines and end zones.

“It’s been around as long as I’ve been here, and you talk to people in the community and its always been a problem,” explained Cherokee High School Athletic Director Richard Rushing.

Frustrated with the issue, Rushing looked for help. After months of working with engineers, they finalized plans to deal with the water once and for all.

This week, workers started grading the home sideline. The hope is to move water towards new drains which will be installed.

“The water does not move through the ground. It moves very, very slow,” Rushing described. “It’s like what you put in the bottom of a pond to keep it from leaking.”

Once the west side of the field is complete they will move towards the south end zone. Contractors say they will complete the work before the first home game on August 31.

“We believe what they say, so I think we are going to be good. (A little bit of nervous energy there, right?) Correct,” Rushing said with a smile on his face.

The work to the Cherokee High School football field is being paid for through community blocks grants and the Colbert County Board of Education.