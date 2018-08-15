Some parents weren’t notified of school lockdowns during search for inmates because of communications glitch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. -- Some parents and guardians were not notified of the lockdown The Schools of Guntersville were on during the search for escaped inmates, due to a glitch in the district's communication system. System leaders say it has been fixed.

Tuesday morning, five inmates escaped from the Marshall County Jail. By Tuesday afternoon, all five were back in jail facing new charges and new $40,000 bonds.

The Guntersville Police Department informed Superintendent Brett Stanton of the escape. That's when all of the schools went on a soft lockdown. That means they operated with a level of caution, and the kids were inside.

"So that's how things started off. Then we realized and were notified that some of the inmates were in very close proximity to our middle school and also Guntersville Elementary School. So at that point, it became a hard lockdown," Stanton explained.

It's protocol that parents and guardians are notified immediately. "As soon as we have information that would cause any parent to be concerned about the safety of their children, we feel like we've got a responsibility to notify them and let them know," Stanton said.

While the word got out in some ways, not every parent was told the schools were under a lockdown. "Unfortunately, we found out yesterday after the fact that there were some glitches in our communication system. So, unfortunately, not all parents were notified in a timely fashion."

They immediately found out the issue. "Those glitches have been corrected, but that was an unfortunate situation yesterday and very concerning after the fact to know that not all of our parents were notified in a timely fashion," Stanton said.

Throughout the day the system put out updates on social media and through other avenues so parents could stay informed on the situation. Officers were in the vicinity of the schools during the search for the inmates.