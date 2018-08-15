× Second set of Deshler band room asbestos test results returned

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – A collective sigh of relief swept through the Tuscumbia Board of Education late Tuesday afternoon.

“I am more relieved for the students and also the faculty and staff,” stated Superintendent Darryl Aikerson.

Earlier in the week, air quality tests in the band director’s office at Deshler High School showed no signs of asbestos. School system administrators then had to sit and wait on suspicious 9-inch tiles to be tested. Those results were returned Tuesday afternoon.

“The tiles are not asbestos, the glue which was holding those tiles down was not made of asbestos, nor the sealant that’s on top of the tile. That was not asbestos,” Aikerson said.

Superintendent Aikerson confirms a work order to get the carpet and tiles removed by licensed contractors had been approved. The next thing the maintenance staff knew, the removal had been completed.

According to parents, students and band director Craig Weeks did the work themselves. That is a violation of the school system’s state and federally mandated asbestos mitigation plan.

“As a parent, and as someone who lives in this community, it is a Godsend to have the answers back that we wanted to have that it’s all clear,” explained Chris Hand, Director of Maintenance for Tuscumbia City Schools.

System administrators will still not comment on band director Craig Weeks being placed on paid administrative leave. As for Mr. Weeks’ future with Deshler High School, Superintendent Aikerson says that has yet to be decided.

An interim band director has been put in place to oversee the Marching Tigers rehearsals and performances.

Flooring tiles are scheduled to be installed in the band director’s office on Thursday. A second air quality test will be performed before students are allowed to return to the Deshler band room.