Police search for Camaro stolen from Decatur dealership

DECATUR, Ala. – Champion Dodge of Decatur reported a burglary to Morgan County 911 Wednesday morning.

During the initial investigation, police determined that someone stole a 2017 black Chevrolet Camaro from the dealership. Police believe that the person stole the car between Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information related to the case can contact Detective Chance Sparks at (256) 341-4637 or cbsparks@decatur-al.gov.