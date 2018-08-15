Police investigating animal remains dumping ground in Decatur

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - WARNING SOME IMAGES IN THIS ARTICLE AND VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING.

On Moulton Heights Road in Decatur, the street is lined with trash but animal remains are being found as well. Animal lovers in the community can only describe it with one word: heartbreaking.

"Automatically you tear up, you start shaking, you're mad you just don't know how to handle it," said Christina Little, animal lover and rights activist.

Skulls and bones, rotting corpses in trash bags, and animals' bodies were dumped right on the side of the road. The smell of rotted dog carcasses was unbearable.

"It's just disgusting over there," Little said. "I can't believe that people can even do that and wake up the next day like nothing happened."

Melissa Lance, director of Rescue Rangers Animal Rescue, said she first heard about this three years ago and it's still an issue today. Lance believes the animals being dumped were used for dogfighting. Some have been found alive, but most are already dead.

"It's just inexcusable there`s just no reason for it," Lance said. "I can't understand somebody with a heart that cruel."

According to Lance, this isn't a new problem in the area, but activists are now pushing for change.

"It'd be nice to see them go through keep an eye on things, put up their cameras and lights you know whatever they have to do," Little said. "They just spent 52 million on a school, $100,000 on a dog park. So you'd think they could spare a little bit for some lights in an area that they've known the past three years has been a dog dumping ground."

Animal rights activists hope that the city finds the people who are dumping these animals and that they take action soon. The Decatur Police Department is investigating this situation. Lance wants to encourage anyone with information on these animals being dumped to call the police department's anonymous hotline at (256) 341-4636.