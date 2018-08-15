NEW RENDERINGS: Ground broken on new VBC Music Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Public officials broke ground on a new music hall at the Von Braun Center on Wednesday. Leaders said the new venue will change the landscape of music in Huntsville.

"It's going to fill a void, and we're excited about it," said Steve Maples, Executive Director of the VBC.

"It becomes something that is very special to this community," predicted Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

Maples said the venue will have a stage that's 3'6" high, 25 feet deep, and 50 feet wide. The venue will be 15,000 square feet and include a concrete floor. There will be no fixed seats, so concerts will mostly be before a standing audience.

In the above renderings, architects say they were moving toward an industrial warehouse kind of feel. They said the venue is designed to feel intimate, but be able to fit the 1,200 crowd size.

That's big enough, Maples said, to lure acts that Huntsville can't support right now.

"There will be a variety of acts, but mostly out there, what Huntsville is missing is the club circuit acts. And there's thousands of club circuit bands on tour," he remarked.

Maples said the venue will begin construction this month. He said it will really pick up toward the end of August and will take 14 months to complete. The goal is to be open sometime in the fall of 2019.

He added that promoters have already contacted him to say they are interested in booking acts at the new venue.

We still do not know what the venue will be called. Maples said the VBC will issue a Request for Proposals about naming rights and move forward from there.

"I don't know if we can achieve it, but our goal, is to have 100 bands play here the first year we're open," he told the crowd at the groundbreaking.

The Music Hall is just Phase 1 of a large expansion project for the VBC. It will be funded largely through new lodging tax revenue.