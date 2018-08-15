Huntsville disaster relief foundation working to move Ugandan refugees after devastating flooding

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A disaster relief foundation based in Huntsville is working to relocate a group of Ugandan refugees in the wake of a tragedy. The Blossomwood Foundation, along with the Rotary Club of Greater Huntsville and non-profit African Children’s Education, recently sent a shipment of three 40ft. containers to the country, with a third going to the Munami Displaced Persons Camp.

Unfortunately, Dzene (Jenny) Juceviciute, the co-founder of the charity organization, says she was told by the community leader that weeks of flooding is wreaking havoc on the camp. According to Juceviciute, homes not only collapsed but dissolved.

The flooding has caused a lot of property loss; 53 homes are “somewhat damaged,” 40 are severely damaged and 16 homes are completely destroyed according to her numbers.

But the bigger concern is the spread of disease, especially with many young children at the camp. According to the community leader, the flooding and overflow of latrines are leading to malaria and typhoid break out.

Juceviciute says, “the overall situation is awful.” She hopes to relocate about 2,000 people to higher ground, but a big challenge is finding land and supplies.

She has set up a GoFundMe to begin the relocation process and 100 percent of donations to the Blossomwood Foundation go towards the cause. People who would like to volunteer their time are also welcome.

According to Juceviciute, the Munami were evicted from their land in 2014 when the Ugandan government wanted to use it for other purposes.

Juceviciute recently drove over 2,200 miles from Reno, Nev. to Huntsville bringing school supplies that contributed to a greater collection of donations from the greater North Alabama community that are on the way to Uganda.

The Blossomwood Foundation made a video showing the conditions.