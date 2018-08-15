Hazel Green point guard, Kira Lewis signs with Alabama basketball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Kira Lewis, a 6-3 point guard who is considered one of the top prep players in the country, has signed a financial aid agreement to join the Crimson Tide men's basketball program and is enrolled in classes at the University of Alabama for the fall, making him eligible to suit up for the Crimson Tide during the 2018-19 season. Lewis is expected to be on campus on Aug. 20 when the men's basketball student-athletes report.

"We are very excited to have Kira become a part of our basketball program," Alabama head coach Avery Johnson said. "He was originally in the class of 2019, but he has worked extremely hard academically in order to graduate early and reclassify. Kira is a very talented player who is as competitive academically as he is athletically. Not only are we adding a young man with strong character, but we are also adding another terrific family. The parents of our student-athletes, along with our hard-working staff, are the backbone of our program, and we would like to welcome his parents, Kira Sr. and Natasha, to our basketball family."

Lewis, a five-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 5 point guard and the No. 26 overall player by 247Sports, graduated early from Hazel Green High School in Huntsville, Ala. He chose Alabama over the likes of Indiana, Kansas, Baylor, Providence and Auburn, among others.

The Alabama 6A Player of the year in 2017, Lewis finished the season averaging 28.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.9 steals to lead the Trojans to the state semifinals this past season.

