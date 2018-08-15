× Gov. Kay Ivey awards grants to improve highway safety in North Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $791,838 to increase patrols and other highway safety measures in north Alabama during Labor Day weekend and other major traveling holidays during the next year.

According to the news release, law enforcement agencies will use the funds in 17 counties that serve in the state’s North Alabama Highway Safety Office district. The allocation will cover overtime and other special expenses incurred during major highway campaigns and safety promotions including “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and during busy travel periods.

“Officers out patrolling our roadways is one of the biggest deterrents to those breaking the traffic laws and this grant funding will ensure that officers are out on the roads during busy travel periods,” Ivey said. “However, I encourage motorists to obey all traffic laws and to be attentive so that they may prevent accidents before they happen.”

Counties included in the highway safety office’s district and whose law enforcement agencies are eligible for funds are Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Fayette, Franklin, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Pickens, Walker and Winston.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Franklin County Commission serves as the fiscal agent for the North Alabama Highway Safety Office.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.