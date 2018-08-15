Friday after Five heats up in August in downtown Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – Music, Shopping, Dining, Kids Activities come to downtown Athens for an evening of fun for the entire family.

Fridays After Five is the third Friday of each month in June-September, continuing this Friday, August 17 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. in downtown Athens, Alabama.

Downtown merchants will offer special sales and activities. Vendors will be setup along Marion Street to sell art, handmade items, jewelry, fresh produce and even locally roasted coffee! Local restaurants will be offering dining and drink specials.

Past patrons explain how this event has fun for all ages.

“My daughter loved the face painting and trying her hand at corn hole. The Kids Zone was filled with fun things to do for all ages,” said Leah Beth McNutt, a patron of Fridays After Five.

In addition to all this, Athens Main Street presents Nashville musical artist, Nikki McLeod performing from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Organizers remind attendees to not forget to bring a lawn chair. Event organizers will have Marion Street blocked off and shaded for Nikki’s performance on the courthouse steps. Nikki sings a variety of contemporary country and pop as well as some of your favorite traditional country music songs.

Nikki credits her songwriting and passion to God alone. She says, “Faith is what has carried me through the hardest parts of life. God provided me with music to get me past things that seemed insurmountable. And in turn, he provided me with the strength to carry on and keep a positive outlook. He also gave me Dixon, the pup who became my service dog once I was diagnosed with PTSD.”

The downtown merchants, vendors and eateries participating in August’s Friday after Five are:

Athens Roasting Company – Locally roasted, small batch coffee

– Locally roasted, small batch coffee Athens Soap Company – 3 for $15 soaps, $1 off essential oil rollers

– 3 for $15 soaps, $1 off essential oil rollers Bennett’s – Men’s and women’s clothing store

– Men’s and women’s clothing store Boneyard Antiques – Four Legged Fridays: bring your furry friends by for a bone at the Boneyard

– Four Legged Fridays: bring your furry friends by for a bone at the Boneyard The Broken Brush – Canvas, wood and pottery painting

– Canvas, wood and pottery painting Crawford’s Gifts – All collegiate items 15% off, summer clothes 50% off

– All collegiate items 15% off, summer clothes 50% off DotDotSmile – Children’s swing dresses

– Children’s swing dresses Dream Key Real Estate – Come check out the office

– Come check out the office Epiphany Boutique – Anniversary Weekend 30% off merchandise

– Anniversary Weekend 30% off merchandise Garnet’s – Shop for home goods

– Shop for home goods High Cotton Arts – Visit with artists, shop for locally made art, sign up for classes and enjoy light refreshments; City of Athens Bicentennial shirts will be available for purchase

– Visit with artists, shop for locally made art, sign up for classes and enjoy light refreshments; City of Athens Bicentennial shirts will be available for purchase Jan’s Custom Crafts – Seat belt cozies for $3.50, flower arrangements for $30.00

– Seat belt cozies for $3.50, flower arrangements for $30.00 Kona Ice – Cool off with shaved ice

– Cool off with shaved ice Kreme Delite – Ice cream shop

– Ice cream shop LaWanda’s Fresh Veggies – Local produce

– Local produce Little Happies Company – Personalized jewelry for all occasions

– Personalized jewelry for all occasions Lucia’s – $4.50 margaritas

– $4.50 margaritas Our Little Kitchen Food Truck – Seafood gumbo, shrimp po’boys, red beans & rice, jalapeño cornbread, chicken quesadillas, jambalaya and fried apple pies

– Seafood gumbo, shrimp po’boys, red beans & rice, jalapeño cornbread, chicken quesadillas, jambalaya and fried apple pies Paparazzi Jewelry – Come check them out!

– Come check them out! Pimentos – Gifts, jewelry, home goods

– Gifts, jewelry, home goods The Right Dress Boutique – 50% off Everything

– 50% off Everything Snapdragon Kids – Kids clothing store

– Kids clothing store The Sweetest Things Tea Room – Dinner specials

– Dinner specials Terranova’s – Dinner specials

– Dinner specials Toodlebugs – 30% off sale on select shoes and clothing, 50% off clearance & Plunder Jewelry Party

– 30% off sale on select shoes and clothing, 50% off clearance & Plunder Jewelry Party Trinity’s – Gifts, clothing & jewelry

– Gifts, clothing & jewelry U.G. White Mercantile – Spend $100 get a free pound of candy (full price merchandise only)

– Spend $100 get a free pound of candy (full price merchandise only) Village Pizza – Pizza, salads and subs

– Pizza, salads and subs Wildwood Deli – Food and/or beverage specials

– Food and/or beverage specials The Willow Cottage – Antiques & interiors, Frank’s Good Stuff 40% Flash Sale 3-8 p.m.