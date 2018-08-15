FBI seeks man who may know the identity of a child sexual assault victim

Do you know the man pictured above? The Federal Bureau of Investigation says he may know a child who is the victim of sexual assault.

The FBI released these photos today of the man, known only as John Doe 40.

Investigators say the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children found video of this man with a child in October of 2017. They believe the video was produced before that date.

Investigators describe John Doe 40 as a white male, likely between 30-40 years old. He appears to be heavyset with dark-colored hair. They also say he speaks English in the video.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).