HARVEST, Ala - Identity theft comes in many different forms. Scammers and now even businesses are using people's stolen personal information for their own gain.

An emerging scam is hitting people right at their doorsteps.

What would you do if you received a package in the mail you didn't order? Free stuff might seem too good to be true and officials with the Better Business Bureau say it is.

It's called brushing.

Victims of brushing are victims of identity theft. BBB of North Alabama President Elizabeth Garcia says companies, normally from overseas, obtain a person's information and then send them several products.

It's a way for the company to create fake online reviews.

"The marketplace is driven today largely by customer reviews. That's a very popular form for consumers to use in order to make a determination as to whether they want to buy a product or service," Garcia said.

While brushing hasn't been specifically reported on the BBB's scam tracker website, postal inspectors in Alabama say they have run across it. One woman in harvest believes it happened to her. "I'm concerned that I got a package I didn't order," Tammy Still said.

Still came to WHNT News 19 with her story because she was looking for answers. She hopes sharing what happened to her can serve as a warning to others.

