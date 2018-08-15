× Company recalls hair dryers due to fire, burn, and electrical shock hazards

A hair dryer has been placed under recall because the unit and the power cord can overheat and catch on fire. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Xtava brand Allure and Allure Pro 2200W ionic ceramic hair dryers pose fire, burn, and electrical shock hazards.

The hand-held hair dryers are black or white and include a concentrator nozzle. The hair dryers were sold separately or as part of various hair care kits that included hair treatment products, a flat-iron or a diffuser.

About 235,000 units were sold online at Amazon.com, eBay.com, Walmart.com, Xtava.com, Groupon.com and other websites from October 2014 through August 2018 for between $15 and $60 when sold separately, and for between $20 and $80 when sold as part of a hair care kit.

Many of the units have a label located underneath the back of the unit bearing the following SKU numbers: XTV010001, XTV010001N, XTV010002, or XTV010002N. All units have “xtava” imprinted on the blower end of the hair dryer.

Consumers should immediately stop using the hair dryers and contact Xtava to receive a free replacement hair dryer.

193 reports have been made of the hair dryers or power cords overheating, melting, exploding or catching fire, including 18 reports of burns and two reports of a minor electrical shock. Four of the reported burn incidents resulted in a blister to the hand, wrist or finger. One consumer reported a severe burn.