ALGOP responds to local activist’s concerns about candidate filings

MADISON, Ala. — A local activist is raising concerns about Republican candidates who are running for offices around the state, and their ability to appear on a ballot. It has to do with statements of economic interest and who must file them, when.

Thomas Scovill of Madison wrote to WHNT News 19 about his opinion piece that appears on AL.com. It details his concerns.

Scovill tells us he is advocating for fairness, and for ethics laws to be enforced on a consistent basis. He alleges that some Republican candidates did not file a Statement of Economic Interest before the April 30, 2018 deadline as they qualified to run for office. WHNT News 19 has been contacted by other community members who are also concerned about the issue. But Scovill’s claims are not getting much traction with state officials we contacted.

Scovill told WHNT News 19 he made several complaints, but said he is not prepared to specify what those are or which entities he sent them to.

By law, candidates who do not file an SOEI should be removed from the ballot. The law reads,

“…if a candidate does not submit a statement of economic interests or when applicable, an amended statement of economic interests in accordance with the requirements of this chapter, the name of the person shall not appear on the ballot and the candidate shall be deemed not qualified as a candidate in that election.”

Two candidates running for municipal positions within Huntsville were recently disqualified using part of this law. The law states,

“Candidates at every level of government shall file a completed statement of economic interests for the previous calendar year with the State Ethics Commission simultaneously with the date such candidate files his or her qualifying papers…”

Secretary of State John Merrill said he had heard from Scovill on the issue when we asked him about it by phone on Tuesday. But Merrill pointed out that each group of candidates involves different people and situations.

Merrill said that the candidates Scovill has written about had a Statement of Economic Interest on file from the previous year, filed sometime prior to April 30. He said the Alabama Ethics Commission saw that and accepted it, confirming they are viable candidates. Merrill said the Alabama Ethics Commission, the state parties, can determine whether someone can appear on the ballot. In this case, the state party and the ethics commission signed off.

He added that the case of the Huntsville candidates linked above was different because there were no previous SOEI filings for them.

We also reached out to Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan about the issue and how it may impact the upcoming ballot. She released this statement:

“We have compliance confirmation from the Alabama Ethics Commission that clears all of our candidates for ballot access. Any candidate or official who had filed but was late past the April 30 deadline and the then 5 day grace period, receives notice from the Ethics Commission. A fee may or may not be assessed by them. A late filing does not mean removal from the ballot.”

We asked for the compliance confirmation from the Alabama Ethics Commission that she described, but Lathan replied that the Alabama Republican Party does not release internal documents.

Thomas Albritton, Executive Director of the Alabama Ethics Commission, said:

“The Commission receives from the appropriate election official a list of candidates who have qualified for office. We then certify whether those candidates either already had a current SEI on file or simultaneously with their qualification filed an SEI. For those individuals required to file, an SEI is current until April 30 of the following year, and what the law requires is that at the time of qualification they either have one or file one. Whether they have to file another one is a separate issue not tied to their qualification. The law has been consistently applied to all candidates at all levels of government, incumbent and challenger.”

In his statement he argues that the law has been consistently applied to every candidate who is seeking office.

You can look up a candidate of your choice here to find their recent filings.