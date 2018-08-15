Albertville Aggies using last season as motivation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. The Albertville football team has had bulletin board material on their locker room all summer long. After losing to Southside Gadsden by just two points, their hopes of playoffs were killed. Then a week later the Aggies were shutout by their rival, Guntersville. To say the season didn't end as they planned would be an understatement.

"Last year's (ending) was something we can remember and build off of," said Albertville head coach, Dale Pruitt. "You don't want to feel that way next year. That's a bad taste all summer, so it's been pretty easy to motivate the kids and get them ready."

The Aggies hope they can write a different ending to their story this season.

"I believe that we've come a long way from where we've begun," said senior defensive end, Kameron Smith. "We just want to make sure we can (beat) anyone this season that we possibly can and work as hard as we can to possibly get that goal. Right now I believe our strong point is our defense, but our offense and special teams has improved. I just want to see success for our guys this season."

The real test for Albertville will come on August 31st when they take on Columbia High School.

"We'll see how we handle adversity," said Coach Pruitt, who's in his 4th season as head coach of the Aggies. "We'll see how we handle when people are hitting us in the mouth, we fumble the ball, that kind of stuff. It's easy to be a good football team when things are going well, but how are we going to handle that kind of stuff?"