No illegal immigrant camps coming to Baldwin County, Congressman says

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. — The government does not have plans to house illegal immigrants at two Navy airfields in the southern part of Baldwin County, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne said Tuesday.

Byrne sent out a letter Tuesday morning from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that stated ICE had a commitment from the U.S. Department of Defense to offer bed space at three facilities. None of those facilities are in Alabama, according to the letter.

“Housing illegal immigrants at ill-equipped airfields along the Gulf Coast was always a terrible idea, so I appreciate the confirmation that this plan is no longer being considered,” Byrne said in a statement.

BREAKING: My office has learned that there are no plans to house illegal immigrants at Navy airfields in south Baldwin County! This was a bad idea from the start, and I am pleased it will not come to fruition. — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) August 14, 2018

In June, Time magazine reported that the Trump administration was considering the construction of detention centers at Navy facilities in California, Alabama and Arizona to house illegal immigrants.

After the report, Baldwin County officials traveled to Washington, D.C., to talk with representatives about their opposition to the plan.