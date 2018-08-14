Nebraska carries out state’s first execution using lethal injection

(CNN) — Nebraska carried out its first-ever lethal injection Tuesday, executing double murderer Carey Dean Moore, said Scott Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. The execution, which involved a four-drug cocktail, began at 10:24 a.m. (11:24 a.m. ET), and Moore was declared dead at 10:47 a.m., Frakes said.

Nebraska is scheduled to carry out its first execution using lethal injection in state history Tuesday.

The state plans to execute Carey Dean Moore in what would be Nebraska’s first execution in 21 years, using four drugs. Moore was sentenced to death for the 1979 killings of two taxi drivers in Omaha, Nebraska.

The last time Nebraska executed an inmate was in December 1997, when Robert Williams was put to death using the electric chair.

Legal efforts by German drug company Fresenius Kabi to force Nebraska to return two of the injectable drugs it plans to use in the execution, were denied. Fresenius Kabi had raised questions about how the state obtained them and wrote in its lawsuit that the use of its drugs in capital punishment would cause “harm to its property interests.”

But a judge last week rejected the claim.

The two Fresenius Kabi drugs that the state plans to use in the execution are cisatracurium, a muscle relaxer, and potassium chloride, which stops the heart. They will be part of a four-drug combination that also includes the sedative diazepam, also known as Valium, and the powerful painkiller fentanyl, which has helped fuel the ongoing opioid epidemic in the US.

Nebraska governor’s support for death penalty

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is a staunch supporter of the death penalty. He told The New York Times earlier this month that he views his stance on the death penalty as compatible with his Catholic faith.

His comment came after the Catholic Catechism was revised at Pope Francis’ direction and now calls the death penalty “inadmissible.” The Catholic Catechism, the church’s book of moral and religious teachings, had previously allowed the use of capital punishment in certain cases.

“While I respect the pope’s perspective, capital punishment remains the will of the people and the law of the state of Nebraska,” according to Ricketts’ statement to the Times. “It is an important tool to protect our corrections officers and public safety. The state continues to carry out the sentences ordered by the court.”

After Nebraska legislators overrode Ricketts’ veto to outlaw the death penalty in 2015, he responded by personally investing money in a referendum to restore the death penalty, which passed the following year.

He has said that capital punishment can be justified.

“The Catholic Church does not preclude the use of the death penalty under certain circumstances: That guilt is determined and the crime is heinous. Also, protecting society,” he said in a 2015 interview. “As I’ve thought about this and meditated on it and prayed on it and researched it, I’ve determined it’s an important tool.”

