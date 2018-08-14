× Meet the Huntsville City Council Candidates: District 4

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — We asked each of the candidates running in the Aug. 28 municipal elections to answer 5 questions that, we hope, will give voters greater insight into the candidates and how they will approach governing.

The questions and answers are listed below, along with some links to the candidates’ own social media or web pages.

The candidates and their responses are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot.

Jacob Anders

1 – What in your background qualifies you to serve in the office you’re seeking?

I was a straight A student, and I started volunteering for animal rights groups and the Libertarian party in 2007 when I was still in high school. In 2015 I got to do real political campaign work in Iowa, Arizona & Alabama during the political primaries. This year I’ve knocked on almost every single door in my district, have met thousands of people, and listened to their stories and concerns. The stories of loss are truly heartbreaking, and it makes you realize that we have way more similarities than differences.

2 —What are two areas you will focus on in representing your district?

The most obvious and visible issue is the poor condition of the neighborhood roads. In every neighborhood in the district from Covemont & Barcody, to Whitesburg, Holmes Avenue and back, they’re not being resurfaced, and that’s tearing up our vehicles! A few areas in my district offer free spay and neutering to cats & dogs, but I want this program extended to every part of the city. Stray animals are not only heartbreaking, but they’re also a safety risk especially to children and the elderly!

3 – What are challenges facing Huntsville, as a whole, that you want to see addressed?

The biggest issue is safety and the community’s trust in the police. We need more police officers that are from Huntsville, real community policing strategies, and an end to arrests for simple marijuana possession. Madison County has had funding for mental healthcare cut, so we’re going to need to act in order to care for our mentally ill citizens. We need a voter ballot initiative so the citizens can petition and bind the mayor & council to vote on issues the citizens really care about. Huntsville needs to create a competitive freemarket business environment that incentivizes higher wages and salaries. I’ve met thousands of people these last 100 days, young and old, black and white, single moms and married couples, who can barely afford their rent or utilities, and that should NOT be the case in Huntsville, Alabama.

4 — What would people be surprised to learn about you?

I’ve received multiple death threats since I started my campaign. I can’t even park my vehicle or sleep in my own home anymore. The police say they can’t really do anything beyond patrol. On the bright side I’ve still driven the same Jeep since I was 18. I recently rolled over 200,000 miles!

5 –Why should voters trust you?

The biggest reason is that I am pushing for city term limits. I was born in Huntsville, and have spent almost every day of my life here. I grew up poor and was raised by a single mom who is still one of my closest friends in the world and my campaign manager. I believe I am the furthest thing from a “good ole boy”, crony, yesman or bureaucrat. I do not take any corporate or party money, so I owe loyalty only to the citizens of Huntsville. George Carlin was and still is my personal hero.

Bill Kling (incumbent)

1 – What in your background qualifies you to serve in the office you’re seeking?

I have a Masters degree in Urban Studies, have been elected to both the Huntsville City School board, and the Huntsville City Council. I have served on the Planning Commission. I am serving on the Metropolitan Planning Organization.

2—What are two areas you will focus on in representing your district?

Including citizens in the governmental process, by holding monthly town meetings, recruiting people to serve on city boards, having a monthly email newsletter, and being accessible at neighborhood association meetings. 2. Working aggressively to deal with the traffic congestion problems in the city.

3 – What are challenges facing Huntsville, as a whole, that you want to see addressed?

1. Traffic congestion. 2. Infrastructure growth in general.

4—What would people be surprised to learn about you?

I met my wife at one of my Town Meetings!

5—Why should voters trust you?

While both of my opponents were running for different offices in different districts two years ago (mayor and city council district 5), and both lived outside District 4, I was on the job working for increased neighborhood road resurfacing, new developments such as Campus 805, and Whole Foods, expansion of recreational facilities, and adding new high paying jobs. I have been an accessible elected official who truly cares about the people I represent.

Jackie Reed

1 – What in your background qualifies you to serve in the office you’re seeking?

I attended Tennessee Tech University and worked over 25 years in the Aerospace business receiving numerous certifications and awards. I hold a Broker, Real Estate license (Inactive), owned Debra’s Clothesline, a woman’s dress shop, hosted a Radio Talk Show and have written for Speakin Out News newspaper for over 15 years.

I have experience in hands on government. I am very knowledgeable of the City activities, monitoring Agenda’s and Budget’s for over 25 years. I am a political activist attending many civic government meetings (City, County and School Board). I have been in District 4 for over 50 years and understand the needs in District 4.

2—What are two areas you will focus on in representing your district?

To restore confidence in government on all issues, as public citizens deserve a strong, trustworthy, accountable leader to the public office for action taken.

Collaborate with all local leaders for what is best for the overall communities. It is important to be a good neighbor and work together for the good of all the people. I will also assure that District 4 gets their fair share of monies.

3 – What are challenges facing Huntsville, as a whole, that you want to see addressed?

City growth, Traffic control, Roads and a safe environment.

4—What would people be surprised to learn about you?

I was featured on NBC’s “Today Show” November 29, 2015. The feature was an “inspirational story” about keeping a positive attitude in the face of challenge, determination and perseverance.

5—Why should voters trust you?

I will represent the People of District 4 with fair, equal and honest government that is accessible to the people and assure the people of District 4 have a voice.

