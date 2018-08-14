× Meet the candidates running for Huntsville City Council in 2018

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Three Huntsville City Council seats will be on the Aug. 28 ballot for local voters.

WHNT News 19 submitted a list of 5 questions for the candidates to answer. Our goal is to provide voters a closer look at each candidate, and to give voters a chance to read the candidates’ own words about what they think is important and how they would govern.

Candidates are vying for seats in Huntsville City Council Districts 2, 3 and 4.

The District 2 council seat is currently held by Council President Mark Russell, but Russell is not seeking reelection. Three candidates are vying for the seat, including Fraces Akridge, Mary Jane Caylor and Keith Ward. Click here to read their answers.

The District 3 council seat is held by Jennie Robinson, who is seeking reelection. She is being challenged by Rosemary List Schexnayder and Trent Iley. Click here to read their answers.

The District 4 council seat is held by Bill Kling. He is also seeking reelection and is being challenged by Jacob Anders and Jackie Reed. Click here to read their answers.