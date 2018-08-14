Marshall County authorities search for 3 escaped inmates

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Authorities in Marshall County are actively searching for three inmates they say escaped from the county jail early Tuesday morning.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Eugene White, Baldemar Davila and Benjamin Cameron escaped between 5:30 – 5:45 a.m. Authorities say White, Davila and Cameron were three of five inmates that escaped. They have since recaptured Adam Dean and Damon Dempsey.

White was jailed on charges of bond revocation and ex-felon failure to register. Davila was jailed for a probation violation, failure to appear and minor possession of alcohol. Cameron was jailed on charges of failure to appear-receiving stolen property, failure to appear-theft of property, and a probation violation.

The Guntersville Police Department is assisting the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department in the search. Authorities say they are searching the area near Guntersville Library. All available Guntersville Police Department resources are being utilized.

Schools on lockdown

The Schools of Guntersville Superintendent Brett Stanton said all of the city’s schools are lockdown until further notice, as a precaution. There are several officers are in the vicinity of all of the schools.

Second escape in under a year

Back in October, three inmates managed to escape. The staff discovered they were gone during roll call checks. Deputies found Jose G. Martinez at a relative’s house near Scottsboro. Not long after that, Guntersville Police officers arrested Jose Gilberton Rodiguez and Abraham Lopez

after they responded to a strong-arm robbery call in the parking lot of a National Wireless cell phone store on Highway 431. When officers arrived, two people took off. After a search, they found the two men near Pleasant Grove Road. The men were identified as the missing inmates and taken into custody on robbery and escape charges.

At the time, Sheriff Scott Walls called the situation unusual, and said a lot of factors went into it. He said the three inmates planned for about a week leading up to the escape.

The inmates were housed in a minimum security dorm that was built years ago and designed for a work release center. Walls said back in October they were working toward fixes to prevent future issues.

“Modifications are being made to the actual structure of the building that allowed this escape to take place,” Walls said at the time.

We don’t know yet where these current escapees were held, or what the circumstances are of the escape. If anyone has information about the two inmates still on the run, call your local law enforcement agency or the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.