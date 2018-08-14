× Man booked into Madison County jail on sexual torture charges

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has booked a man into jail under a number of sex charges, including traveling to meet a child for a sex act and sexual torture.

Don Carlos Hendrix, 70, is charged with four counts of traveling to meet a child for a sex act, four counts of first degree sexual abuse, and three counts of sexual torture.

Jail records show he was booked into the jail at 11:03 on Tuesday morning. His bond has been set at $390,000.

A representative from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says investigators believe Hendrix traveled to another state and brought a child victim back to Madison County “for the purpose of engaging in an unlawful sex act with the child.” Lt. Donny Shaw with the sheriff’s office says the child in question is a relative of Hendrix. Shaw also says this reportedly happened several times over the past two years.