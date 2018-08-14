× Madison man pleads guilty to making online drug deals

MADISON, Ala. – A Madison man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday in what prosecutors said was an online-based drug dealing operation.

Joseph William Davis, 25, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to traffic drugs and possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, federal prosecutors said.

Davis was indicted in May on accusations that he was trafficking methamphetamine, Alprazolam and fentanyl in Madison and Cullman counties.

Davis used the online name OlympusXans in online dark markets to arrange shipments of drugs in the mail, prosecutors said. Authorities said they seized one package containing more than 10,000 Alprazolam pills, and they found 600 Alprazolam and 600 fentanyl pills in another.

Authorities said Davis was responsible for distributing or planning to distribute more than 50 grams of meth, more than 40 grams of fentanyl, almost 3 grams of cocaine and more than 80,000 units of Alprazolam.

Davis will be sentenced Dec. 19. He faces 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million.