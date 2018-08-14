Lip sync challenge accepted, Crimson Tide police are proud to live in “Sweet Home Alabama”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The University of Alabama Police Department is the latest to take on the #LipSyncChallenge. You can't help but "Turn it up," to the song they chose after being nominated by Clemson University PD.

The familiar strains of Sweet Home Alabama by Lynyrd Skynyrd plays as the officers are joined by Big Al, cheerleaders, students, faculty and the fire department.

They showed off their school spirit yelling "Roll Tide Roll" at all the appropriate moments while giving everyone a taste of the bling the Crimson Tide has been collecting over the seasons.

UAPD passed the challenge on to other SEC police departments. Oh and Clemson, don't let the door hit you on the way out.