Judge expands class-action lawsuit against janitor who hid cameras in several business bathrooms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A Madison County Judge has approved the expansion of a class-action lawsuit filed against a man who pleaded guilty to planting cameras in the restrooms and changing areas of several businesses.

In October 2014, Jeremy Nelson was arrested after police learned he placed video cameras in the restroom and changing areas of Ann's Dance Studio, Bentley Cadillac Car Dealership and WHNT News 19. Nelson was working as a janitor for James Starkey, owner of Sanitary Solutions at the time.

Nelson pleaded guilty in 2015 in federal court to four counts of sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of possession of child pornography, and one count of distribution of child pornography. He was sentenced to 140 years in prison.

Now a judge has expanded a class-action lawsuit against Nelson and his former employer. The recently amended court order adds WHNT News 19 to the class-action.

Court documents say Nelson installed and placed cameras in the restrooms at WHNT in April of 2013. Those cameras stayed in place until his arrest more than a year later. Court records indicate cameras were installed at Ann's Dance Studio for 6 months and Bentley Cadillac Dealership for a month.

The class already includes as many as 300 people from Ann's Dance Studio and Bentley Cadillac.

A trial date for the class-action suit is tentatively set for January 2019.