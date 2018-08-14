How much water should athletes be drinking?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Any athlete out there has heard their coaches and parents remind them to drink plenty of water, but how much should they drink?

Whether you're outside in the heat or playing indoors, hydration is key.

"Any kind of unexplained fatigue, headaches, things like that we start to talk to them and start to push fluids on them," said Michael Stevenson, the program manager for the Huntsville Hospital Sports Center.

When thinking about your standard 16-ounce water bottle, trainers recommend athletes drink two at breakfast, 1 mid-morning, 2 at lunch and 1 bottle mid-afternoon and then continue to hydrate during practice or competition. The amount of necessary fluids is different for everyone depending on sport, body size, and other factors, and it is possible to hydrate too much but a good rule of thumb is if you're thirsty go ahead and drink some water.

Nutrition is also key to staying hydrated so if you're working out you want to make sure you're eating a healthy, balanced diet as well.

Trainers also recommend progressively hydrating instead of loading up on fluids the day of the big game.

"You don't want to do anything to prepare for competition that you're not doing to prepare for practice," Stevenson said.

Another way to hydrate besides H20 is a sports drink, like Gatorade or Powerade; they help replenish electrolytes and regulate sodium levels.

"You don't want to drink all water or all Gatorade," Stevenson said. "Do a 50/50 mix, drink 20 ounces of Gatorade drink 20 ounces of water."

So how much should an athlete drink during a work out? Trainers recommend 4 to 6 ounces for every 20 minutes of exercise.