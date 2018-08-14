Henager woman now faces charges in Alabama after multi-state car chase
FORT PAYNE, Ala. – A Henagar woman is facing more charges in DeKalb County. This is the case that involved a car chase that ended in Trenton, Georgia with a police officer getting his leg cut off.
Investigators say Lora Leeanne Wooten, 35, stole an air compressor on August 7 in Fort Payne. They say she then led law enforcement on a chase. Major Tommy Bradford suffered critical injuries as a result of this chase.
Ft. Payne Police have charged Wooten with the following:
- Third Degree Burglary
- Five Counts of First Degree Attempted Assault on a Police Officer
- Attempted to Elude Law Enforcement
- Tampering with Evidence
- Criminal Littering
- Reckless Endangerment
- Numerous Traffic Violations
She also faces charges in Georgia.
34.444255 -85.719689