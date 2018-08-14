× Henager woman now faces charges in Alabama after multi-state car chase

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – A Henagar woman is facing more charges in DeKalb County. This is the case that involved a car chase that ended in Trenton, Georgia with a police officer getting his leg cut off.

Investigators say Lora Leeanne Wooten, 35, stole an air compressor on August 7 in Fort Payne. They say she then led law enforcement on a chase. Major Tommy Bradford suffered critical injuries as a result of this chase.

Ft. Payne Police have charged Wooten with the following:

Third Degree Burglary

Five Counts of First Degree Attempted Assault on a Police Officer

Attempted to Elude Law Enforcement

Tampering with Evidence

Criminal Littering

Reckless Endangerment

Numerous Traffic Violations

She also faces charges in Georgia.

34.444255 -85.719689