Group spreads message against opioid abuse street to street

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A group of Huntsville citizens is stepping out and standing up against opioid abuse with a proactive approach block by block in parts of Huntsville.

They started their effort on Tuesday in Meadow Hills. It began with a prayer and ended with a set of groups walking through the neighborhoods, stapling fliers to poles. Those included the number of Crisis Services of North Alabama, written at the bottom: (256) 716-1000.

"It's not about us coming together and hanging out. It's about us making a difference," said Rosemary Jordan, who helped organize the event along with her peers.

She said that effort may begin in Meadow Hills, but it won't end there.

"A lot of us came from this neighborhood, some of us live in this neighborhood, so why not start at home?" she said, later adding, "This is just a starting place. It's not like this community needs us more than another community. This is just where we're starting. We plan to move from one community to another."

With every step, the group wants to take a proactive approach to the drug problem not just affecting the Tennessee Valley, but the nation.

"It makes me weep," Jordan said.

Rachel Rivers came along for the walk, but her heart was heavy. She recently lost her son, Roy Hampton, to drugs. This day would have been his birthday.

"He loved his daughter very much. And he-- he was trying so hard to get clean," she said through tears.

She said the hard part for their family was that there isn't a lot of help to those who need it most in those dark times.

"People who are addicted to drugs, there's not a lot of help for them. There's a stigma that's there. It is a terrible disease."

She remembers her son for more than that journey. She wants to carry on who he was so the world can experience his mission.

"He wanted to make a difference. His plan was to make a lot of money, and help a lot of people," she said. "That was the last thing that we talked about. What I would love to see is the exposure, which I think is great today."

Rivers said she came to the walk so she could do more.

"Maybe I can just be a voice for him today, and be here in his honor," she said.

Jordan added, "I don't want to see us light another candle or release another balloon because of drugs."

Jordan said the effort is to change the community from the inside out. She wants everyone who sees them walking, or sees their fliers, to know they care and remember this message:

"Help yourself, and then remember your neighbor. Help your neighbor. Because I believe the community can heal itself, just working together," said Jordan. "We want them to know we are here, and that if they come together they can make a world of difference."