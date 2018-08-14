× Governor Ivey announces Kelly Butler as Acting Director of Finance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday named Kelly Butler as Acting Director of the Alabama Department of Finance.

As Assistant Finance Director, Butler oversees the State Comptroller’s Office, the State Purchasing Division, the State Debt Management Division, and the State Business Systems Division.

“Kelly Butler has more than two decades of experience working with the state’s budgets and more than three decades experience as a fiscal analyst. I know he will do an excellent job leading the Alabama Department of Finance during this interim period,” Governor Ivey said. “I appreciate him stepping up as acting director and his commitment to my administration.”

In addition to his new duties, Butler will continue his work on building the governor’s budget proposals leading up to the 2019 Legislative Session.

“I am honored that Governor Ivey has asked me to lead the Department of Finance. The department has many talented employees who work hard to provide excellent services to other state agencies and to the people of Alabama. I look forward to working with them to continue those excellent services,” Butler said.

Butler’s appointment is effective on Wednesday, August 15, 2018. He will replace outgoing Director of Finance Clinton Carter whose last day is August 14, 2018.

Butler will serve in this position until a thorough search for a permanent Finance Director can be conducted.