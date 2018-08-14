Gene Stallings, Pat Dye speak at the Huntsville Quarterback Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Tuesday night at The Ledges, members of the Huntsville Quarterback Club were in for a special treat.

Former Alabama Head Football Coach, Gene Stallings, and former Auburn Head Football Coach, Pat Dye, were the guest speakers.

The two Hall of Famers, who are good friends, were happy to be in the Rocket City to talk about the game they know and love.

"Well I thoroughly enjoy it really," said Stallings. "I've coached for a long time both college football and pro football and most of the people associated with the quarterback club enjoy football, so its a privilege for Pat Dye and I to be able to say a few words to them."

"I always have fun when it comes to Huntsville," said Dye. "You know some of my closest friends got a little age on them now just like myself, but its a fun place to come to and I'm excited about being here tonight with Coach Stallings."

The Huntsville Quarterback Club of Huntsville, Alabama is a nonprofit corporation and tax-exempt organization. The club's events allow members to network and hear first hand from the most respected names in football and other sports, while also benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.