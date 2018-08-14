Dust from the Sahara Desert over Alabama Tuesday afternoon

It’s not exactly something you think of every day, but what’s the deal with the haze this week?

Monday it was a smoky sky from the northwestern US and Canada: wildfire smoke from over 2,000 miles away causing a haze over Alabama and Tennessee.

Tuesday? Dust from a desert over five thousand miles away: the Sahara.

If you don’t live in the world of weather 24/7, ideas like smoke from the other side of the continent or dust from across the ocean affecting little old us seem ridiculous.

It really happens, though! And it’s easier to see now than ever because of the latest, greatest satellite technology: GOES 16.

So where is this dust?

It’s generally very high above the surface by the time it gets to the Continental United States: from as low as roughly 5,000 feet to as high as 20,000 feet.

That’s why it’s not really dusty outside (unless it’s just really, really dry where you are – and that’s a different matter all together).

Jason

