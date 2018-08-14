Crunkelton Commercial Real Estate announces bakery coming to The Avenue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A family-owned bakery is set to open December 2018 in one of downtown Huntsville’s mix-used development site, according to a news release from Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate.

Crunkleton announces on Tuesday The Avenue will be home to The Moon Bakeshop.

The bake shop is co-owned by husband and wife, Thom and Maddie Watkins. The wife, who is no stranger to the Rocket City, explains why the downtown area was a perfect fit.

“I’m originally from Huntsville, so opening our store, here, was an obvious choice,” said Maddie, in the release. “We believe it’s the perfect place for a business like this to be embraced. Downtown has seen a rebirth and the area has been adding more diverse concepts to its food scene. We also want to partner with other local businesses that are passionate about what they do.”

The release notes the owners will prepare all products by hand and with local ingredients. Customers will be given a unique opportunity to see the entire baking process through a glass wall.

The bakery will operate in a 1,256 square foot space located between Oshi Poke Bowl & Sushi and Pet Wants.

The idea formed years ago when the husband was overseas in Italy, according to Crunkleton. His passion sparked when he experienced the techniques, flavors, and culture. It’s also a way for his wife to share what Southern recipes she learned from her “Nana’s kitchen.”

A leasing agent from Crunkleton says the business is great for the downtown scene.

“The Moon Bakeshop immediately stood out as a great addition to downtown and The Avenue,” said Anusha Alapati. “Thom and Maddie have created a concept that will make local, made-from-scratch baked goods more available to the community. Huntsville can enjoy the flavors inspired by their travels without ever having to leave downtown.”