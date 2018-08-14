Couple charged with Capital Murder after bloody toddler led police to double homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two people are facing murder charges after a wandering toddler led police to two dead bodies on August 2.

ABC 33/40 reports Kristen Leigh Gullion, 30 of Cullman, and Zachary Taylor Phillip, 23 of Arab, were charged on with Capital Murder on August 14. The victims were identified as Mary Holt, 67, and Joe Holt, 68. The toddler A neighbor told ABC 33/40 the couple lived across the street of a former halfway house where the suspected murders stayed.

Police officers said a bloodstained three-year-old led them to the bodies. Police had been in the area responding to a report of a child wandering around alone.

Guillion was arrested by Miami Beach Police due to outstanding warrants. She was reported driving the Holt’s 2012 Honda Civic which led to Birmingham investigators involvement.

Both are being held in Florida but will be extradited to Birmingham.