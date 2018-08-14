Alaska Earthquake Sets Off Seismic Stations Over The Southeast

Sunday morning Alaska’s Northern Slope was hit by the largest earthquake on record for the region. The 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake could be felt 343 miles to the south in Fairbanks. Fairbanks is the second most populated city in Alaska, but fortunately the epicenter of the quake was located away from any significant populations and no injuries or damages have been reported.

The quake didn’t stop in Alaska though; seismic stations also began to go off across the lower 48 states, starting from the northwest and making it all the way into the Southeast. You can watch the wave spread across the nation in this video posted on facebook from IRIS – the Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology:

According to IRIS, no one in the lower 48 states was able to feel the influence from the Earthquake in Alaska on Sunday. The seismic waves sent out from an earthquake lose their intensity over distance, but can still be detected by seismic stations which measure up-and-down movement of the ground.

While you may think that any movement of the ground would be noticeable, it actually takes an earthquake with a magnitude of at least 2.00 to be felt by people on the ground. Alabama can experience anywhere from 5 to 25 earthquakes in a single year, but it varies greatly from year to year. The majority of these are small in magnitude and go unnoticed by those on the ground.