City plans to close Cecil Ashburn Drive in early 2019 to add more lanes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said the city will close Cecil Ashburn Drive in January to widen the road.

After the holiday season, the city plans to close the road and start the work, Battle said, with the hope that additional lanes will be finished and ready to drive on within 10 and 14 months.

The $15 million widening project will add two lanes between Old Big Cove Road and Four Mile Post Road, adding traffic capacity and easing traffic congestion between Jones Valley and the Hampton Cove area. The expansion will also alleviate congestion on Governors Drive going over Monte Sano, Battle said.

Battle said the decision to close the road was like ripping off a Band-Aid.

“Is it one we want to face? No,” Battle said. “Is it one we have to face? Yes.”

Previously, city officials have considered the options of keeping one lane open during construction.

Battle said keeping one lane of the road open would stretch the timeline on the project to more than three years and add millions of dollars to the project.

He also said doing nothing — which also was an option — didn’t make sense because of the growth in the area.

“If we keep adding to the road system and do nothing, we end up with a worse problem in 10 years than we do today,” he said. “And that problem will be one that will have some real heartache and heartburn to be able to fix.”

There also will be updates on the project on the city’s website.