Try easy to grow mint in your garden

Mint is a very common herb that’s extremely easy to grow. This is why you may want to consider growing mint in your home garden. Mint grown in the right place in your garden can be enjoyable for any gardener.

First, realize that mint can grow quickly and can often get out of hand. For this reason, planting mint in their own large container or raised bed is best. They prefer sun but will tolerate light shade and can handle quite a bit of extra water.

Mint has many uses such as flavoring for items such as food, drinks and toothpaste. Mints can be used medicinally and as a bug repellent, as well. Mint is known to disrupt the scent trail receptors on many nuisance insects like ants.

Consider trimming mint leaves frequently so they do not bloom. Leaving flowers can bring in pollinators but unfortunately will encourage the already rapidly growing plant to grow from seeds as well.

There are many varieties of mint, ranging from the most common spearmint and peppermint to something more exotic like gingermint and chocolate mint. Why not enjoy your mint with some ice cold tea, or maybe you prefer something a little more potent like a julep?