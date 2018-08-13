The Care Center to host annual golf tournament on September 28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- An multi-denominational organization will host their annual event on September 28 at the Robert Trent Jones Hampton Cove location which benefits under-resourced neighbors.

The CARE Center's 16 annual golf tournament will be on a Friday afternoon.

Lunch will be served at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

To register online, click here.

The organization was created in 2000 after four churches set their beliefs aside to help others in southeastern Madison County, according to their website. It adds they are currently partnered with more than 1000 students and families.