Superintendent of finance says some jobs may be on the line as Huntsville school district struggles financially

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Last week the Huntsville City Schools superintendent of finance gave a report he called “not good.” Bob Hagood delivered the news that the school system currently has only one month of operating revenue on hand to the board of education.

The school board president told WHNT last week that teachers won’t be fired because most of them are funded through the state. But jobs could be on the line for some Huntsville City Schools employees.

An error, Hagood says he takes full responsibility for. “I’ve had audit adjustments in the past, but I would say in the last 15 years of doing this I don’t think I have had one finding such as this, and it’s embarrassing.”

Hagood says they collect $14 million a month in revenue for August and September, but on average spend $17.5 million. The school system is spending $3.5 million dollars more than what they are taking in.

Hagood recommended that they “freeze unnecessary expenditures” like unnecessary traveling or local funded units, that include jobs.

“We may have to cut some positions,” Hagood explained. “I have made recommendations to cut positions. Those recommendations are different now than would have been at the end of our school year as people resigned or retired. We would look at ways to eliminate those positions. If we did something now it would be different.”

Hagood started working for the school system in 2015. He says from that point on, Huntsville City Schools has spent more than what was taken in.

At the beginning of last school year, Hagood told the board this problem was coming, but it could be fixed. Then an accounting error was made. Some board members did question if the issue could resolved.

“We actually did cut expenditures in our budget. We started working towards that and got too far into it.” He says there may be a way to avoid people losing their job this school year, but next year some jobs may be cut.

Hagood says he’s been working with the state to bring a new proposal to the board. He will present the proposal to the board and the new superintendent at the next meeting.