Police K9 teams undergo field trials in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. -- Police K9 teams from three states are going through field trials in Albertville this week.

Practice fields at some of Albertville's schools were used on Monday morning in a way that was out of the norm. Curious onlookers stood by to watch, out of the way of course.

It's something you don't see every day.

"This is the USPCA Region 22 mini-trial," explained Officer Corey Morgan, who is part of the K9 team from the Albertville Police Department.

USPCA stands for United States Police Canine Association.

"This is a certification for USPCA members that consists of departments like Huntsville, Albertville, Boaz. There are people from Chattanooga, Rome, Georgia, all come over here to certify to keep a national certification," detailed Morgan.

A certification which is beneficial in court.

"We're going to do obedience, article search, criminal apprehension, criminal search and agility," listed the APD officer. They are some of the tasks K9 teams do, on the job.

Monday was the only day the trials were open to the public.