Online petition calls for Chick-Fil-A on U.S. military bases

A new petition on Change.org is calling to bring Chick-Fil-A to U.S military installations.

Emily Carby started the petition about two weeks ago. She speaks highly of the restaurant, calling it, “one of the most wholesome, happy and beloved fast food chains to exist in America today.”

In the petition, Carby asks all military members, base workers and retirees to come together to bring the eatery to military bases. She says it would, “give base personnel better access to healthier choices, as opposed to the outdated fast food chains which currently dominate almost every single BX.”

As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, the website says the petition has received more than 58,000 signatures with a goal of 75,000.