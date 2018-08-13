× Man serving time for killing brothers at Huntsville food pantry loses appeal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the capital murder conviction of a man who killed two brothers at a Huntsville church’s food pantry.

Richard Burgin, 55, was convicted in May 2017 for killing Anthony and Terry Jackson.

The brothers were working in the food bank at West Huntsville United Methodist Church in 2013 when police said Burgin knocked to be let into the church. Once inside, authorities said he stabbed both men multiple times.

When the food bank coordinator found them, Anthony Jackson was already dead, authorities said. Terry Jackson died soon after at a hospital.

Burgin is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.