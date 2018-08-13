× Governor offers reward in unsolved Lauderdale County murder

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A reward is being offered for information in an unsolved Lauderdale County murder from 2015.

Connie Ridgeway, 58, was found stabbed to death in her Rogersville apartment in October 2015. Sources in the case said there had been people of interest identified, but there was no hard evidence to tie someone to the crime.

On Monday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Ridgeway’s murder.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers at 256-38-8685. Callers can remain anonymous.