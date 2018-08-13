Deshler band room clears first asbestos test; director placed on leave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – The Tuscumbia Board of Education members were briefed on Monday evening about a possibly dangerous situation. Air quality testing had to be performed at Deshler High School’s band room after an unapproved project happened.

The door remains locked at the Marching Tigers band room. Over the summer carpet and flooring tiles were removed from the room preparing for a renovation.

“We have to assume in a lot of our older buildings that once a subfloor is pulled up or something is done; that we have to assume it is asbestos,” explained Superintendent Darryl Aikerson with Tuscumbia City Schools.

But the work wasn’t performed by licensed contractors.

The school system has a state-mandated asbestos plan, according to Aikerson. It’s specific on how to deal with possible asbestos issues.

“Before we proceed with doing any kind of renovations or any type of work, we have to get those types of things tested,” said Aikerson.

Aikerson says air quality tests performed on the band room since the tiles removal has come back as passing. They are still waiting for test results on the floor tiles.

Longtime band director Craig Weeks has missed the first few days of school after violating school system policy.

“He’s on paid administrative leave right now pending further investigations and that’s all I can comment about that matter at this particular point,” said Aikerson.

The school board will decide on Weeks’s future in the coming days.

A second air quality test will be performed following the installation of new tiles in the band room at Deshler. Contractors are in the process of bidding on the project.