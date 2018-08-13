× Decatur teacher accused of having sex with students resigns

DECATUR, Ala. – A teacher accused of having sexual contact with two students is no longer employed by Decatur City Schools.

School board president Karen Duke tells WHNT News 19 the board officially accepted Carrie Cabri Witt’s resignation during a special meeting called Monday morning.

Witt has been on paid administrative leave for the last two years after she was charged with two counts of having sex with a student. She taught a series of social studies and psychology classes at Decatur High School.

The district had a due process hearing for Witt scheduled Tuesday.

She maintains her innocence.

Witt was facing potential prison time for allegedly having sex with two students between 16 and 19 years old while she taught at Decatur High School.

Morgan County Circuit Judge Glenn Thompson dismissed her indictment, after ruling Alabama’s law banning sex between a teacher and a student as unconstitutional.

But her case was recently sent back to Morgan County Circuit Court after an appeals court reversed Judge Thompson’s decision.