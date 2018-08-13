× Athens High School students will begin school year in former middle school building due to construction delays

ATHENS, Ala.- Athens City Schools announces the opening of the new Athens High School is delayed until November 19.

Students in grades 9-12 will begin the school year August 30 at the former Athens Middle School campus on Clinton Street. School officials say minor changes were made to the building to create adequate classroom space, allowing the school to run a full schedule. Crews have been cleaning the building and completing minor repairs in preparation for the new school year.

According to the news release, the delay occurred because of the unusually wet year, preventing the completion of the courtyard area. This problem created a domino effect, preventing contractors from closing openings in other areas of the building to offer air conditioning. Without air conditioning, finish work such as flooring, case work and trim could not be completed in certain areas of the building.

Athens City Schools Superintendent Dr. Trey Holladay said, “The goal was to complete the classroom areas of the building by the end of August so that students could begin the year in the new school; however, all the pieces just did not come together as hoped.”

Students and parents can click here to see a list of responses to common concerns and questions specific to the temporary location on Clinton Street.

The school system will hold a press conference at 3:00 p.m. and WHNT News 19 will be there to bring you the latest.

