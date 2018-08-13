Arab High School’s fight song ‘Dixie’ will no longer be played at football games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAB, Ala. -- Arab High School will be coming up with a new fight song, because the current song, Dixie, will no longer be played at football games.

Arab City Schools Superintendent John Mullins said discussions regarding the possibility of discontinuing the use of Dixie as the fight song began months ago, with key leaders in the system and members of the Board of Education.

The Arab High School Band has played Dixie after touchdowns for decades. It's predominately played during football season.

"With the best interest of all of our students in mind and without any external pressure, I made the administrative decision that we will no longer play Dixie. While I fully understand the difficulty of changing a tradition, the song has negative connotations that contradict our school district's core values of unity, integrity, and relationships," Mullins said.

Some residents we talked to were split on their opinions. Some didn't agree with the decision. Others did. Some felt tradition is important.

Mullins said the change aligns with a goal to create and maintain climates in which all students feel welcomed and valued.

The students and staff at Arab High School will be able to nominate and vote on a new fight song after this football season. In the meantime, in its place, the band will play a different song usually heard at games.