Conviction upheld in 2015 Huntsville murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A man charged with shooting his girlfriend after an argument will remain behind bars, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Monday.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld Cary Trant Jefferson’s murder conviction, Marshall said.

Jefferson, 48, was convicted of killing Doris Timmons in August 2017.

Authorities said Timmons and Jefferson were living together and had a deteriorating romantic relationship. In April 2015, the couple had an argument and Jefferson — who authorities said was intoxicated — told her to leave their home on Alpha Lane. Timmons went to sleep in another room, and Jefferson, they said.

Timmons was paralyzed from the chest down and died of complications from the shooting three months later.

Jefferson is serving a 30-year prison sentence.