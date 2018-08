× Shooting on Huntsville’s Myrtlewood Drive leaves one person injured

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Shots were reported on August 11 in Huntsville on Myrtlewood Drive.

Lieutenant Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department stated one person was in the hospital with serious injuries on Sunday.

Johnson confirmed the incident was a shooting from Saturday night.

